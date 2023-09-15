Milan Luthria Marks OTT Directorial Debut With Tahir Raj Bhasin Starrer Sultan Of Delhi

Known for his works like 'Kachche Dhaage', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' and 'Baadshaho' among others, filmmaker Milan Luthria is all set to mark his OTT directorial debut with power-packed series ‘Sultan of Delhi’.

The road to power, a heart-warming friendship and the charm of the 1960s, ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ has it all. It is based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray.

Talking about the same, Milan said: “ 'Sultan of Delhi' is my first web series. Set in the 1960’s, it has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamour, action, music, punchy one liners and entertainment.”

“This multi-starrer traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia, (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and explores a tale of greed, betrayal, courage and the ultimate fight for power. I always strive to give audiences an entertaining experience through my stories and ‘Sultan of Delhi’ is one such beautiful journey,” he added.

Reimagining the charm of old India and creating a visual spectacle on-screen, a larger than life mass entertainer, ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya, alongside the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.



The series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.



Meanwhile, Milan’s last directorial was the 2021 romantic action drama ‘Tadap’. The film marked the debut of actor Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty. It stars Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan.

Milan’s earlier works include -- Ajay Devgn and Rani Mukerji starrer ‘Chori Chori’, 2004 movie ‘Deewaar: Let’s Bring Out Heroes Home’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, 2006 comedy thriller ‘Taxi No 9211’ which stars John Abraham and Nana Patekar.