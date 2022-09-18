Milly Alcock Aka Rhaenyra Targaryen Of 'House Of The Dragon' Finds New Fame 'straining'

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, known for her role as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, recently opened up about the fame she has been getting from the popular show. The Australian actor has been garnering praise from all over the world for her performance as the headstrong princess during the first four episodes. Though the Games of Thrones prequel is not Milly's first role, it marks her biggest role to date and recently she expressed how she felt becoming a fan-favourite within no time.

However, in an interview with Nylon Magazine, Alcock said that she hasn't enjoyed being in the limelight. The 22-year-old said,

"I'm trying to not look at it and trying not to engage with it because it doesn't benefit me. It just makes me incredibly anxious. Me seeing my face constantly is straining. No one should have to do that. It f***in' s***s, man. I don't know how the socialites of the world can do that. It's kind of driving me off the wall. It's an incredibly difficult space to navigate."

The actor said that she is currently finding it hard to deal with the spotlight. "I don't really know anyone who's kind of going through what I'm going through. All of my friends are very normal and go to uni and just do very basic things, and my family's not in the arts whatsoever, so it's strange. It feels like someone's opened Pandora's box and you're kind of just looking through the looking glass. It's a bit Alice in Wonderland-y. It's f***ing weird," she continued.

More on House of the Dragon

The American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, debuted on HBO Max (and Disney+ Hotstar in India) on August 21. The magic and visual spectacle of Game of Thrones is already being recreated in the House of the Dragon. Film critics have been raving about the new spin-off series based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood.

Image: Instagram/@millyalcock