'Mine' Actor Kim Jung Hwa & Hubby Yoo Eun-sung Face Backlash Over Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Kim Jung Hwa's latest series, Netflix's Mine, sees the South Korean actor play the character of Suzy Choi, the love interest of Kim Seo Hyung's character, Jung Seo Hyun, on the show. For her portrayal of a character who prefers partners of the same gender as her, she has been facing severe backlash from Christian's groups. On the other hand, Kim Jung Hwa's husband, Yoo Eun-sung, is being slammed by the Twitterati for his Anti-LGBTQ statements, more specifically for the implication that he along with his wife are against same-sex relationships.

So, what did Kim Jung Hwa's husband exactly say that has caused a furor in the LGBTQ community?

A netizen noted down and translated all of Yoo Eun-sung's responses for everybody to understand what he think's of Kim Jung Hwa's latest acting job. In the post, Yoo Eun-sung can be seen defending his wife's part by shedding light on what is the show about as per him. The third in the list of the responses, which sees him explicitly saying that he and his wife, as a married couple are against homosexuality, is what has upset the members of the LGBTQ community.

Boycott Mine, gays. Kim Jung Hwa and her husband are openly homophobic.



I'm so f****** sick of being queerbaited.

Other netizens, while expressing their anger, shared their own respective thoughts on the show and the couple that is involved in it. The implication in a majority of the tweets that are available online is that the Twitterati and the internet dwellers at large want Kim Jung Hwa's show, Netflix's Mine to be boycotted. Some of those responses can be found below.

Netizens react to the statements made by Yoo Eun-sung:

I believe Kim Jung Hwa have read the script before..and she go forward with it. Understand your wife job first. If you don't wanna look like a sinner, just answer the comment "It's just an acting." no need to be panicked and responded with remark that makes you look like a jerk-- — Seiren87 (@Seiren87) May 25, 2021

Kim jung hwa shouldn't take the role then??! Easy?? The whole deal drags their family and other cast into this??? Smh https://t.co/6Q5Y2oFXSJ — ワンセ 🍹 (@jn_zeus) May 25, 2021

i’ll roughly translate/explain:

- Kim Jung Hwa’s (actress that plays Suzy Choi, KSH’s love interest in Mine) husband (the man replying to the commenter) is a singer (I think he sings Christian praises(?))

- The commenter asked the singer if his wife took the role to “understand-

— eun | beyond evil best drama (@jeonmdo) May 25, 2021

The trailer for Kim Jung Hwa's show, Mine:

