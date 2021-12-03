'Mirzapur' Actor Brahma Mishra's No More, Actor's Last Social Media Post Goes Viral; Watch

Actor Brham Mishra who was popularly known for playing the role of Lalit in the hit series Mirzapur recently left for his heavenly abode. The actor's body was found by police in his apartment at Versova, the cause of his death is yet to be announced. However, soon after the tragic news surfaced on social media, his fans were quick to recall all the good memories of the actor. Soon after his demise, Brahma’s last video where he was seen grooving on Da Ghetto has been making rounds on social media.

For the unversed, Brahma Mishra's death news was confirmed by his Mirzapur co-star Divyenndu Sharma. As per reports by MidDay, Brahma Mishra's semi-decomposed was found by the police on Thursday at his Versova apartment. Mishra's mortal remains were sent for an autopsy at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Brahma lived alone in a rented apartment in Versova for the past 4 years. His sudden demise has left a deep shock in the hearts of his fans, so much so that they are scrolling through some of his last posts on social media.

Late actor Brahma Mishra's last social media post goes viral

The viral video shows the late actor dancing with his friend. Fans are expressing grief by commenting on Brahma's post. One of the users referred to him as ‘legend’ and offered his heartfelt condolence. Another user wrote, “Rest in Peace Lalit bhaiya Ji,” while a third user chimed in and wrote, “RIP bhaiya Ji.” Mishra's Mirzapur co-star Divyendu Sharma took to his Instagram and shared a picture with him as he condoled his death. He wrote, " RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him, everyone."

The prominent production house that bankrolled the popular web series Mirzapur also shared Brahma Mishra's picture as they confirmed his death. They wrote, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #BramhswaroopMishra. Our condolences are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace." The Mountain Man, Dangal, Kesari, Office vs Office, and his recent role as Lalit in the web series Mirzapur 2 were loved by the fans.

IMAGE: Instagram/ BrahmaMishra