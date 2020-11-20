Misha Collins Gets Teary-eyed As 'Supernatural' Comes To End, Take A Look

American actor Misha Collins took to Twitter on Friday, November 20, 2020, to share a selfie of himself getting teary-eyed as the much-acclaimed show Supernatural comes to an end. Along with the teary-eyed selfie, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing how he feels about the series coming to an end. As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things nice.

Taking to his Twitter handle, actor Misha Collins shared a heartfelt picture of him being teary-eyed. In the picture, the actor can be seen taking a selfie with tears streaming down his face. He can be seen wearing a blue and grey checkered shirt along with a black sweatshirt. He also completed his look with a messy side parting and beard. One can also notice the actor’s cheeks and nose turned red due to him crying.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a note revealing how he feels about the show ending. He wrote, “@jarpad, @JensenAckles, you just did this to me. I'm going to miss Sam and Dean and #Supernatural. Love you guys”. Take a look at the post below.

.@jarpad, @JensenAckles, you just did this to me. I'm going to miss Sam and Dean and #Supernatural. Love you guys. pic.twitter.com/7ldFbYRYYs — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) November 20, 2020

As soon as the actor shared the post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on how sweet and heartbreaking the picture is. The post shared by Misha Collins went on to receive several likes from netizens. Some of the users commented on how sad they are too with the news. While some went on to share several emojis on the post. One of the users wrote, “no stop it I’m gonna cry”. While the other one wrote, “OMG. This is so sad; I don’t want it to enddd”. Check out a few more comments below.

no stop it i’m gonna cry — kourtney ¹ᴰ misses the boys (@goldenxtfw) November 20, 2020

I guess this is what we’re doing pic.twitter.com/l6vMNvYGI7 — Kam (@kamyb22) November 20, 2020

why would y’all do this to us i can’t feel anything i’m literally numb — ً (@sophiasmorgan) November 20, 2020

About the show

The 2005 series Supernatural is a drama, fantasy, horror series created by Eric Kripke. The series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Jim Beaver and Misha Collins in lead roles. The much-acclaimed series revolves around two brothers who pursue their father's footsteps as hunters, battling all kinds of evil supernatural forces, including aliens, demons, and gods who inhabit the Earth.

