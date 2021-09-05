‘Mismatched 2’: Rannvijay Singha Commences Shoot For Upcoming Season With Prajakta Koli

Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram on Sunday and revealed that has reunited with Mismatched co-star Prajakta Koli to shoot the second season of the Netflix drama show. Written by Gazal Dhaliwal, the series also stars Rohit Saraf’s whose performance in the first installment of the show made fans go gaga over him. The first season revolved around Rishi (Rohit Saraf), an old-school romantic, who falls in love with a gamer, Dimple (Prajakta Koli).

Rannvijay Singha resumed shoot for Mismatched 2

Rannvijay Singha posted a picture on Instagram with Prajakta Koli and announced that he was back on the sets of the show. He wrote, “#dimple @mostlysane ❤️. #onset So happy to be back with this mad,talented and fun bunch! #mismatchedseason2 @netflix_in” He can be seen embracing his co-star in the picture.

YouTube and Instagram sensation Prajakta Koli recently posted a video on social media that got Mismatched fans excited. The video was an announcement to fans that Mismatched 2 had begun filming. She coupled the video with the caption, “Main kya ji chalo phir”. The video features her, Rohit Saraf and other cast members grooving and enjoying themselves. Prajakta Koli was most recently seen as the host in Netflix's Comedy Premium League.

Watch the video here

Rannvijay Singha and his wife, Prianka recently welcomed their son into the world. To break the good news to his fans, Singha posted a picture of an adorable red jersey and a pair of child-sized sneakers on his Instagram account. The comment section of his post was soon full of congratulatory messages. Rannvijay Singha and Prianka tied the knot in 2015 after they met through common friends and dated for a brief period.

The happy couple already has a 4-year-old daughter, whom they named Kainaat. The Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha often posts about his family on social media. He recently posted a picture with his family and wrote, “All smiles.” His Mismatched co-star Rohit Saraf also left a comment on the picture and wrote, “Bring these babies with you.” The picture features Rannvijay carrying Kainaat, while his wife holds the newest addition to their family in her arms.

Picture Credits: Rannvijay Singha-Instagram