'Mismatched' Season 2 Casts Rohit Saraf And Prajakta Koli In Lead Roles

Netflix's Mismatched is a comedy-drama romance series helmed by Akarsh Khurana, Nipun Dharmadhikari and penned by Gazal Dhaliwal. The series revolves around two people who are not right for each other. The story is about the character of Prajakta who is a tech wizard and the guy who's interested in her.

The series also garnered heaps of praises from viewers and critics for its performances and storyline. Netflix has recently announced a long list of new shows and films and among them is the much-awaited series Mismatched season 2. Talking about the upcoming series, here all you need to know about the Mismatched 2 cast below:

Prajakta Koli as Dimple

The famous YouTuber was seen as the lead actor in the series. She will, however, be reprising her role as Dimple, who is very intelligent and is a tech wizard, in the Mismatched season 2 cast. Her character doesn't seem very interested in love and affairs, and she's very focused. She's a very well-known artist, she's making videos on YouTube, and she's also supported many brands like Amazon's Alexa, Nike and more. She is also known as Mostlysane on various social media platforms.

Rohit Saraf as Rishi

Rohit Saraf is a popular Bollywood actor. He has made his appearance in many films like Dear Zindagi, Hichki, The Sky Is Pink and many more. He will be seen reprising his role as Rishi in the main lead in the series. He seems to like Dimple in the film series, and he's very interested in her. He also believes in fairytale endings and things that are quite generic in the love story. However, together they are making a mismatched couple.

Vihaan Samat as Harsh Agarwal

Vihaan Samat is an actor and made his appearance in shows, ads and much more. Vihaan Samat will reprise his role as Harsh Agarwal who is Rohit and Prajakta’s college friend. He is shown as a fun-loving and funny person in the series.

Supporting cast

Rannvijay Singha plays Professor Siddharth Sinha

Vidya Malavade plays Zeenat Karim

Suhasini Mulay plays Rishi's Grandmother

Nidhi Singh plays Warden

