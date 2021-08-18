'Mismatched Season 2': Prajakta Koli And Rohit Saraf Begins Shooting For Rom-com Sequel

The coming-of-age romantic drama web series Mismatched has commenced shooting for its second season, the makers announced on Tuesday. It is based on a 2017 novel by Sandhya Menon, When Dimple Met Rishi, and the hit Netflix show is headlined by the heartthrob Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli (aka MostlySane). The sweet yet the not so typical love story follows a die-hard romantic, Rishi (portrayed by Saraf), who is stuck with the traditional ways of dating as he collides with a gamer, Dimple (portrayed by Koli) and falls for her, eventually wanting to marry her.

Mismatched Season 2 commences shoot

The revelation of the second season's shoot was made by the production banner RSVP, headed by Ronnie Screwvala, who posted a selfie of the lead duo from the set of the show on Instagram. He captioned the post," Manohar ka shrikhand for this shubh beginning! #MismatchedSeason2 shooting begins!". Have a look.

Prajakta Kohli, a famous Instagram influencer by the name of Mostlysane, also posted the same picture with Rohit Saraf (of The Sky Is Pink fame), captioning it, "Day1, Season 2".

More about blockbuster Netflix show

Mismatched is a romantic comedy web series on Netflix based on a novel, adapted by Gazal Dhaliwal and directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikhari. It stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade in prominent roles. It is filled with melodious songs, features a soundtrack album composed by diverse artists like Jasleen Royal, Samar Grewal, Anurag Saikia, Prateek Kuhad, Shashwat Singh, Taaruk Raina, Deepa Unnikrishnan, Abhijay Negi and Hip hop Bhaiya.

The series premiered in November 2020, receiving overwhelming love from the audience with critics praising the chemistry of Saraf and Koli, the performances of the cast, music and background score. The show comprised of 6 episodes in the first season, which was later renewed by Netflix for a second run on March 3, 2021, as a part of their new slate of original contents.

In the rom-com, Dimple Ahuja is a tech wizard who is career-driven, and Rishi Singh Shekhawat is a young guy who believes in the traditional way of dating that includes meeting in person, being drunk on love, as he comes to Aravalli Institute to find his ‘Future Wife’. The series shows that Rishi is head over heels in love and wants to marry Koli's character who is career-driven.

(IMAGE- MISMATCHED QUOTATION/ INSTAGRAM)