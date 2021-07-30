'Miss You Suitables!': Rasika Dugal Misses 'A Suitable Boy' Cast, Shares BTS Pic From Set

Rasika Dugal is one of the phenomenal actors from the entertainment industry who gained massive recognition for her role in the series, Mirzapur. As the actor went on and received several golden chances, she became a part of the Netflix series, A Suitable Boy. As the first season of the show came to an end last year, she recently posted behind the scene glimpses of herself from the sets and delighted her fans.

A Suitable Boy’s BTS

Rasika Dugal recently took to her Instagram handle and shared two of her glimpses from the sets of her Netflix series, A Suitable Boy. In the first photo, she can be seen wearing a beautiful red and white Bengali saree fully decked up with gold ornaments on her hands, forehead and neck. She can be seen sharing a laugh with some of the crew members while the other cast can be seen getting their makeup done in the background. In the next one, she added a picture in which she can be seen wearing a blue saree while laughing again.

In the caption, as she reminisced the time when they were filming the series, she wrote, “The मज़ेदार mayhem of a set and the quiet moments we manage to find... or... that find us. A suitable combination. Miss you suitables!”. She further tagged all the cast members of the show in her post.

Numerous fans immediately took to Rasika Dugal’s Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they loved her pictures. As the fans recalled her character from the series, they teased her by saying how her pictures were ‘bhutiful’ while others complimented her on how she looked ‘beautiful’ in these photos. Some celebrity artists also took to Rasika Dugal’s latest Instagram post and stated how she looked ‘amazing n scary’ while another one stated "Miss you.. suitable person!. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rasika Dugal’s Instagram post.





A Suitable Boy, based on Vikram Seth’s novel in the same name, was directed by Mira Nair. Apart from Rasika, other popular actors in the cast were namely Tabu as Saeeda Bai, Tanya Maniktala as Lata Mehra, Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor, Mahira Kakkar as Rupa Mehra, Vivaan Shah as Varun Mehra, Ram Kapoor as Mahesh Kapoor, Namit Das as Haresh Khanna and many others.

