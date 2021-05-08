Mithila Palkar Is Dreaming About 'Peaches And Pinks' In California Whilst Being At Home

Little Things fame Mithila Palkar has been keeping her fans entertained with her social media posts. From sharing dance videos to sharing pictures post her workout selfies, she attempts to distract her fans for a while amid the tough times. Mithila Palkar recently shared a picture on Instagram, daydreaming about a vacation abroad. Check out Mithila Palkar's Instagram post below.

Mithila shares a picture of 'vacation dreaming'

Mithila shared a smiling picture from one of her vacations in California. She flashed a smile in the throwback picture she shared with a glass of cocktail. Her caption read, "Peaches and Pinks 🎀 #californiadreamin’"(sic). She wore a floral print outfit and half-tied her hair. She completed her look with minimal makeup and a pair of stud earrings. She also shared that the picture was taken in Palo Alto, in California.

Mithila Palkar's Instagram post garnered a lot of comments praising her. An Instagram user complimented her curly hair and wrote,"You look super cute in curls😍❤️"(sic). Another wrote that she looked 'Beautiful' while many others left emojis, expressing their love for her. A follower wrote that Mithila Palkar was her "Favorite forevaa 😍"(sic).

Mithila Palkar is also a fan of binge-watching and one of her favourite shows is Schitt's Creek, as per her recent Instagram post. She recently recreated an iconic dance video of one of the main characters from the show named Alexis Rose. Mithila nailed her dance video and looked cute in her little purple dress and large dramatic boots. Being a lover of the show herself, she dedicated the dance video to her fans on social media who also loved the show, "A LITTLE BIT ALEXIS - for all fellow Schitt’s Creek lovers ♥️"(sic).

On the work front, Mithila Palkar was last seen in a Netflix film Tribhanga. She portrayed the character of Kajol’s daughter in the film directed by Renuka Shahane. The film also starred Tanvi Azmi in the lead role. The film revolves around a dysfunctional family of three women and their unconventional life choices.

IMAGE: MITHILA PALKAR'S INSTAGRAM

