Mithila Palkar Opens Up On OTT Actor Tag; 'opportunity Was Important, The Platform Wasn’t'

Mithila Palkar is one of the popular actors in the entertainment industry who has essayed a variety of memorable roles in movies and web series. Recently, during an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor agreed that with the advent of the OTT platforms, a new category of OTT actors has come to the fore. The actor revealed that she does not look at this kind of branding as a minus in terms of opportunities that come her way.

Mithila Palkar: 'Despite being a film actor, theatre actor, TV actor or OTT actor, you are still everywhere'

During her conversation with Hindustan Times, Mithila Palkar said that digital medium creates a 'kind of label' but it 'is not a limited definition.' She said that 'right now that is from where they (people) map one and they map one's journey from.' The actor explained that it is like one is from the OTT but it does not stop them there. She calls it 'the beauty of the times' today. She said despite being a film actor, theatres actor, TV actor, or an OTT actor, they are 'still everywhere.' Palkar added that it is a 'good peg for a reminder that one has seen this girl here' but 'that does not limit opportunities.'

Further talking about the entertainment industry in recent times, the 28-year-old said that it has made it easier for actors to 'navigate and get myriad opportunities.' She asserted that the OTT actors are 'playing the same ground now, all of them.' Thus, Saif Ali Khan doing the first Indian original series, 'says a lot.'

Palkar, who majorly appeared in the digital space and rose to fame with the medium when it was still growing, said that for her it was a no-brainer to choose OTT projects. She said that for her, the priority was 'always to be a good actor.' Thus, 'the opportunity was important and the platform was not.' The Chopsticks star explained that she wanted to start, 'lap up,' and take up the opportunity that came her way.

Palkar, who recently appeared in Netflix's hit series, Little Things, attributed the show to all the good things that came her way. She said that it was one of the few things that happened and she was 'more than happy to be acting.' She called her journey 'lovely' and added that 'the love is overwhelming but in a nice way.' She revealed that she also feels sad for not being able to 'revisit the characters again' because the team of the web series was doing this for the last four years.'

Palkar revealed that the actors in this space have not only grown as people but also as 'artists.' She described it as a 'mixed feeling' and signed off saying that it is time for her to look forward to the 'big things.' Meanwhile, for the unversed, the actor is currently filming for a Telugu flick.

Image: Instagram/@mipalkarofficial