Mithila Palkar Does 'virus Ki Dhulai' While Requesting Fans To Stay Home

During quarantine, all celebrities are requesting their fans to stay indoors and maintain hygiene. Coronavirus outbreak has led the countries to lock down and everyone is requested to adopt social distancing and self-isolation to avoid the spread of the COVID-19. The World Health Organisation has officially declared coronavirus as a pandemic. Governments over the globe have urged people to avoid social gatherings and practice self-quarantine.

Also Read | From Jitendra Kumar to Mithila Palkar; these Bollywood actors began with web series

Recently, Mithila Palkar also shared an Instagram post urging fans to avoid social gatherings and to stay home safe. Mithila posted a picture of her trying the wreck down the coronavirus with a bat. She explained in her caption, "Only if virus ki dhulai aise ho sakti thi!". Further talking to her followers, Mithila Palkar shared her thoughts about COVID-19's shutdown and the Janta Curfew. Check out the caption and post.

Also Read | Jitendra Kumar, Mithila Palkar and other web stars who made it big in Bollywood

"Only if virus ki dhulai aise ho sakti thi! .

But the obvious truth is that it's not possible. So please stay at home, everyone! Please! It can get extremely boring, extremely frustrating even. I can totally relate. But it's important for all of us to be responsible.

थोडी अजुन कळ काढा, please! Do it for all the people who are fighting at the frontline for you. You clapped for them, now stay at home for them. That's what they want you to do.

We are all in this together 🤗"

Also Read | Love Mithila Palkar's curls? Here is how you can rock them just like her

Mithila Palkar's Instagram post on Coronavirus

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Shows How To Maintain Social Distancing During Coronavirus Outbreak

On the work front, Mithila Palkar was last seen in the adorable Netflix series, Little Things 3. The series directed by Sumit Arora features Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in the lead. The show narrates the love story of a live-in couple. Little Things 3 garnered immense love and appreciation from all quarters.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.