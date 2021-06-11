'Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway': When Does The Anime Series Start Streaming On Netflix?

The OTT platform of Netflix has a wide range of anime shows and films, for users to stream online. A very anticipated show under the same category is Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. Although Netflix has not officially confirmed the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway release date yet, it is set to premiere on the platform from July 1, according to Forbes.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway release date revealed?

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway is a part of a trilogy and its trailer was recently launched by Netflix. Although it says ‘coming soon,’ at the end of the trailer video, it will be available for digital streaming to the audience on Netflix, starting July 1, as per a few other sources. The Forbes article also revealed that anime film hit the theatres today, on June 11, 2021, in Japan.

Netflix teases fans with a trailer

The film is an adaptation of the novel Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, written by Yoshiyuki Tomino, and is expected to be a direct sequel to Char’s Counterattack. Teasing their fans, Netflix dropped the trailer on their social media handles on June 10, 2021. “The next entry in the Gundam series is coming,” read the Twitter caption with which the trailer had been shared online.

Fans react to the update

Upon the trailer’s drop, fans reacted with utmost excitement and curiosity. One fan asked if the movie will be available for streaming to Japanese Netflix users only. Another swiftly asked if there was a release date yet. With curiosity, one fan also tweeted out asking if there was any specific series they needed to watch before watching Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway. To this, another fan responded by telling them that they should watch Char’s Counterattack and other Gundam creations stating this movie would be a ‘mainline Gundam series.’

When one fan tweeted stating how the excitement for the anime film’s release is ‘overblown,’ another stood up for it saying they love the story. Another fan expressed their happiness that the film was finally going to be streamed by a platform. Some others connected the ‘Hathaway’ part of the film’s title to actor Anne Hathaway and even hoped for some puns to be made within the movie.

