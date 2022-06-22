'Modern Love Hyderabad': Telugu Version Of 'Modern Love Mumbai' To Debut On Prime Video On THIS Date

Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced that the Telugu version of its "Modern Love" anthology series will premiere on July 8. Earlier this year, the streamer had announced three local adaptations of its international series "Modern Love", based on The New York Times' eponymous column.

"Modern Love Hyderabad" comes only two months after the release of "Modern Love Mumbai", the Hindi edition. The Telugu version, which will be followed by "Modern Love Chennai" (Tamil), brings together four filmmakers Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam.

“My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner”, directed by Kukunoor and featuring seasoned actors Revathy and Nithya Menen. The filmmaker, best known for films such as “Iqbal” and “Dor”, has also helmed two other films in the anthology -- “Fuzzy Purple and Full of Thorns”, starring Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma, and “Why Did She Leave Me There…?” with Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya.

Gurrala has directed “What Clown Wrote This Script”, which features Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair. “About That Rustle in the Bushes” is directed by Bahudhanam and stars Ulka Gupta and Naresh. Maha is the director behind “Finding Your Penguin”, starring Komalee Prasad. Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, said the streaming platform is excited to bring forth the second Indian edition in the international franchise after the success of “Modern Love Mumbai”.

Purohit said the stories, set in Hyderabad, explore the culture, history and the confluence of culture through its by lanes like never before. "‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ explores the joys, complications, tribulations and the healing power of love. Working with Elahe Hiptoola and Nagesh Kukunoor to tell these emotionally charged but rooted stories have been an incredible creative journey of ideation and collaboration,” she said in a statement.

Kukunoor said he is delighted to partner with Prime Video on the “Modern Love” franchise, which has touched the hearts of fans and audiences across the world. "Unlike New York and Mumbai, which are megapolises, the charm of ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ lies in the fact that it is a city which has witnessed rapid modernisation in the last decade or so while keeping in touch with its multi-cultural roots.

"This made for an excellent study in how the true cultural essence and social fabric of the city could feature in these stories of modern love,” the National Award-winning director said. A SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original series is produced by creator Elahe Hiptoola with Kukunoor also serving as the showrunner.

