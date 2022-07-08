'Modern Love Hyderabad' Twitter Review: Telugu Web Series Receives Good Response From Fans

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Hyderabad recently released six episodes of love, directed by talented filmmakers from the Telugu industry including Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Buhadhanam and features a notable cast of actors namely Nithya Menen, Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh and Komalee Prasad. As the series hits the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on 8 July 2022, the fans have already begun streaming the show and have been sharing their opinions on how much they liked the show.

Modern Love Hyderabad Twitter Review

Numerous fans took to their respective Twitter handles and shared their reaction to the show as soon as they watched it on Amazon Prime Video. Many of them mentioned how much they loved the series and shared a couple of instances from the sow that brought tears to their eyes. Actor Abijeet and Malavika garnered massive love from the audience for their performances in the show with fans lauding their chemistry and natural acting skills. While many urged others to watch the series on OTT, there were some who found the show boring. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Modern Love Hyderabad.

First episode last shot brought tears to my eyes 🥺 WOW Missing Hyd too much #ModernLoveHyderabad — Tralala (@HoppityBee) July 8, 2022

Just watched @Abijeet episode of #ModernLoveHyderabad , Happy to see Abi back on screen 💗



You deserve a lot more Abi... Hope to see you back soon...#Abijeet #TeluguAbbai#ModernLoveOnPrime — Sudha (@MyPointOfViu) July 8, 2022

simple story natural acting #Abijeet and malavika chemistry is very good 😍😍#ModernLoveHyderabad pic.twitter.com/xZbdMtdy0J — Harika (@Harika80165321) July 7, 2022

Frankly very boringggg

Watched 3 episodes #ModernLoveHyderabad — Only for BB (@OnlyforBB1) July 7, 2022

#ModernLoveHyderabad a very good series on Prime video — Prabhakar (@knr_ts) July 7, 2022

Modern Love Hyderabad segments

My unlikely pandemic dreams partner Fuzzy, purple and full of throns Why did she leave me there? What clown wrote this script! About that Rustle in the Bushes Finding Your Penguin

