Last Updated:

'Modern Love Hyderabad' Twitter Review: Telugu Web Series Receives Good Response From Fans

As the series Modern Love Hyderabad hits the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on 8 July 2022, take a look at how the fans are reacting to it. Read on.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Modern Love hyderabad

Image: Instagram/@primevideoin


Inspired by the famous New York Times column, Modern Love Hyderabad recently released six episodes of love, directed by talented filmmakers from the Telugu industry including Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Buhadhanam and features a notable cast of actors namely Nithya Menen, Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh and Komalee Prasad. As the series hits the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on 8 July 2022, the fans have already begun streaming the show and have been sharing their opinions on how much they liked the show. 

Modern Love Hyderabad Twitter Review

Numerous fans took to their respective Twitter handles and shared their reaction to the show as soon as they watched it on Amazon Prime Video. Many of them mentioned how much they loved the series and shared a couple of instances from the sow that brought tears to their eyes. Actor Abijeet and Malavika garnered massive love from the audience for their performances in the show with fans lauding their chemistry and natural acting skills. While many urged others to watch the series on OTT, there were some who found the show boring. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Modern Love Hyderabad. 

Modern Love Hyderabad segments

  1. My unlikely pandemic dreams partner
  2. Fuzzy, purple and full of throns
  3. Why did she leave me there?
  4. What clown wrote this script!
  5. About that Rustle in the Bushes
  6. Finding Your Penguin

Image: Instagram/@primevideoin

READ | 'Darlings' Teaser Twitter Review: Fans say Alia Bhatt is ready to deliver a 'masterpiece'
READ | 'Ms Marvel' Ep 5 Twitter Review: Netizens call the episode 'emotional' but 'bit rushed'
READ | 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Twitter review: Fans call Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'a fun watch'
READ | ‘Kaduva’ Twitter review: Netizens call Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'a treat to watch'
First Published:
COMMENT