'Mohor' Repeat Telecast Timings If You Missed The Show At 8 Pm On Star Jalsha

Mohor, an Indian series in the Bengali language aired for the first time on Star Jalsha on October 28, 2019, and ever since then, audiences have become invested in the life of Mohor who has made the brave decision to pursue her ambitions. The show airs on Star Jalsha every evening at 8 pm and continues on for half an hour till 8:30 pm. If you miss the telecast of the show at 8 pm, you have nothing to worry about as you have a couple of alternatives where you can catch the show the next day after the original telecast time is passed.

Mohor repeat telecast time

Star Jalsha does not have a lot of time for repeats of shows as they have a heavy volume of shows that they pull on the channel. Any and all repeat telecasts for shows happen in the wee hours of the morning. If you have missed the original telecast of the show at 8 and find yourself awake at 4:30 am then you can catch the Mohor serial repeat telecast at that time on Star Jalsha. But if you are not an early bird then you have nothing to worry about as you can catch all of the episodes of the show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

In Jalpaiguri, the lead Mohor comes from a traditional middle-class background. She is an aspiring model who is inspired to pursue higher education and become an educator by her mother, elder sister, and professor. Her father, on the other hand, decides to put an end to her studies to marry her off.

Mohor's urge to learn inspires her to run away to Kolkata with the aid of her teacher to pursue her higher education at a reputable college. She meets Shankhadeep, a member of the college governing body who will stop at nothing to make her life as difficult as possible. Despite being confronted with many insurmountable challenges, Mohor remains unfazed, as her determination to complete her studies gives her the power to resolve any difficulties.

Magic Moments Motion Pictures, which has developed groundbreaking shows like Sreemoyee, Ishtikutum, Kusum Dola, and many others, has provided unprecedented stories of female achievers on Bengali television. Sona Saha and Prateek Sen play Mohor and Shankhadeep, respectively, in the show. The inspiring narrative of a young girl whose bravery defines her journey to success is told in Mohor.