Mom's Allison Janney Gets Emotional Responding To Fans Asking About The Show's End

Actor Allison Janney has now made it clear that she isn’t thrilled about CBS’ decision of cancelling the series. Just like fans Janney is also saddened by the fact that she will have to bid adieu to viewers after the release of its upcoming season. On Wednesday, March 31, the actor, took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of the show. The photo did not only spur numerous fans to hit the comment section but also ended up displaying Allison Janney’s sorrow.

Allison Janney’s behind-the-scenes photo

In the post shared by the actor, Mom's Allison Janney can be seen smiling brightly alongside her co-stars on the sets of the now departing CBS sitcom. The picture was shared in order to inform fans that the last season of Mom will begin airing from April 2 onwards. The actor wrote, “We’re back tomorrow! That is all #Mom” coupling it with a smiling emoticon. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

Fans react to the post:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it spurred vivid reactions from netizens. Users expressed their sorrow about the cancelling of the show and Allison was seen replying to the same. On fan said, "I'm sad that this is the last season! I've watched since the beginning." As soon as the comment caught the attention of the star, she quickly responded saying, “me too”.

Another user asked, "How many more episodes? I'm so sad the show is ending [crying-face emojis]." Upon reading the comment, Allison said “too few” before adding crying emoticons. To a fan who praised the actor, the actor dropped a red heart emoticon for them. Here’s taking a quick look at the reactions below:

Many fans have expressed that they are going to miss the show. A few also said that they just cannot understand why CBS had to take this decision. It was in the month of February when CBS announced that they will not be renewing Mom for another season. Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay released a statement on the end of the series. Check out a few more reactions from netizens below:

(Promo Image Source: Allison Janney Instagram)

