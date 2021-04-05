Mom's Anna Faris And Other Lead Actors Whose Web Series Continued After They Quit The Show

There have been a bunch of television shows that not only gained love and appreciation for their storyline but also for the lead artists. There have been many instances when the lead actors left the show midway and yet the show managed to run successfully. Anna Faris in Mom, Nina Dobrev in The Vampire Diaries, Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men and others were loved for their roles in their respective shows but they had to leave it for different reasons.

Times when the lead character quit the show but the show continued

Anna Faris in Mom

From seasons 1 to 7, Anna Faris in Mom essayed the lead role of Christy Plunkett in the show. In no time, the show became a huge hit among the fans but surprisingly Anna Faris decide to exit the show after season 7 and in the storyline, it was stated that her character had left Napa to attend the law school on scholarship. The show then continued for another season with other significant characters successfully taking it ahead.

Nina Dobrev in The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev played the lead role of Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries and decided to quit the show at the end of season 6. She took to her Instagram handle to announce this and stated that she always knew she wanted Elena’s story to be a six-season adventure and mentioned how she got the journey of a lifetime in those 6 years. She then added that she wanted to explore other opportunities.

Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men

Charlie Sheen was one of the most loved characters from the Two and a Half Men cast and the news about him getting fired from the show created a buzz among fans. As per multiple reports, the actor ended up on bad terms with the creators of the show and got himself fired and replaced by another actor named Ashton Kutcher.

Steve Carell in The Office

Steve Carell was seen in the role of Michael Scott in The Office and went on to entertain the audience until season 7. He then decided to leave the show as he had to focus on his movie career. The last episode of Season 7 also showcased Steve Carell in an interview speaking about his exit from the show. The show then went on for two more seasons after the exit of Steve.

Kevin Spacey in House of Cards

Kevin Spacey received numerous accolades and appreciation for his role as Francis in House of Cards but during season 6 of the show, the actor was fired from the Netflix show as he had been accused of sexual harassment and assault by several men. Netflix even released a statement that they will not be involved in any further production of House of Cards that included Kevin Spacey.

Image Source- Still from Mom teaser