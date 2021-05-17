'Money Heist 5': Alvaro Morte Talks About His Indian Fans As He Wraps Up The Show

Alvaro Morte is seen playing the professor in Money Heist for the past few seasons. The team recently wrapped the shoot of Money Heist season 5. Alvaro Morte, who plays Professor on the show, hosted an Instagram Live to talk about the show while he was joined by his co-star Najwa Nimri and co-director Jesús Colmenar. As they bid adieu to the show, they also gave a shoutout to their Indian fans.

Money Heist's the Professor hosts an Instagram live with Najwa and director Jesús

During the live session, Morte was asked by a few Indian fans if he was aware of the show's popularity in the country. He said, "Love from India! Wow, that’s one country I’d like to visit. I know a lot of fans from India. I get a lot of messages from there. They are all very nice and thank you so much for following us.” He mentioned that he felt good to know that the show has reached several countries and is loved by them.

He also spoke about how the show has been a life-changing experience for him. He had a lot of adventures with the crew, his team and the cast of the show. Alvaro added that he has learnt many things from the show and he thinks that he can do a lot many things after playing the Professor on Money Heist. He also mentioned that he was feeling bittersweet as the show was coming to an end. He said, "I feel sad and happy at the same time. Sad because I’m leaving this character that gave me so many things, but also happy because I’m grateful for that." He added that sometimes projects have to end and that they have to rest after that.

About Money Heist

Money Heist season 5 release date in India hasn't been revealed yet. However, it has been scheduled to release later this year. The show is titled La Casa de Papel in Spanish. It will feature actors like Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić and Hovik Keuchkerian. Season 4 of the show had ended on a cliffhanger wherein actor Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra was seen pointing out her gun towards the Professor in his hideout.

Image: Alvaro Morte's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.