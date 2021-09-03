Money Heist 5: Pedro Alonso Addresses Theories Of Indian Fans On Berlin's Death And Return

One of the biggest buzzes in the entertainment industry currently is the release of the final season of Money Heist, Volume one. Widely known by its Spanish title La Casa de Papel, the international sensation is back with new plots, characters and secrets to keep the audience on the edge of their seats the whole time. With the series being out on September 3, avid watchers have already come up with speculations for the rest of the episodes and the list includes some of the most mentally stimulating theories provided by the fans. The list has even caused Money Heist alumni Pedro Alonso to worry as he recently asked the Indian fans of the thriller series to be ‘careful’.

Pedro Alonso addresses Money Heist 5 theories

Fueling the excitement of fervent fans, Pedro Alonso, who played the role of Andrés de Fonollosa, also fondly called Berlin, appeared on Netflix India’s Instagram segment to answer some of the intriguing theories presented by the Indian fans. From Berlin not being dead to the end of the series, the fans did not hold back while coming up with the wildest speculations for the drama. However, Pedro Alonso came prepared as he straightforwardly yet cryptically replied to all the theories. But at one point, the 50-year-old actor asked his fans to be ‘Careful’ with their theories.

For the unversed, Alonso’s character, Berlin, died an unfortunate death as he sacrificed himself to save his mates during their escapade at the Royal Mint of Spain in the first heist in season two. He returned to the series in season third and fourth in flashbacks. This gave birth to a dozen of theories of Berlin faking his death and returning in the concluding season.

Pedro Alonso asked Money Heist 5's Indian fans to be ‘careful’

One of the theories from the Indian fans read, ‘Berlin is not actually dead. It is all part of the plan.’ The actor addressed this theory by asking the fans to be ‘Careful. He continued, ‘’ Careful! Careful what you ask! I'm not saying anything more. Careful with what you ask because, at times, one has to eat one's words later. That Berlin isn't dead, is something that's still echoing around here, just that I can't reveal anything.’’

Pedro Alonso is expected to make a return in Money Heist 5. Alonso, along with Vancouver Media, hinted at his possible return in the series.

IMAGE- BERLIN FANS & PEDRO ALONSO'S IG