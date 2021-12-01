'Money Heist 5': Professor, Tokyo & Co Dazzle On Red Carpet Before Season Finale Premiere

Last Updated: 1st December, 2021 15:03 IST

The second and final part of season 5, which will bring 'Money Heist' to an end, premieres on Netflix on December 3.

Enrique Arce, who plays the role of Arturo Roman, and Esther Acebo, who plays Monica Gaztambide (Stockholm), shine on the red carpet.

Itziar Ituno, who is popular for her role as Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon, was one of the best dressed of the evening.

Alvaro Morte, who plays the main character Professor, poses with Najwa Nimri, who plays the police officer Alicia Sierra, at a promotional event in Madrid.

