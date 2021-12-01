Last Updated:

'Money Heist 5': Professor, Tokyo & Co Dazzle On Red Carpet Before Season Finale Premiere

Ahead of the 'Money Heist 5', season finale premiere on Netflix, Professor, Tokyo & co dazzled on the red carpet at a promotional event in Madrid on Tuesday.

Money Heist
Alvaro Morte, who plays the main character Professor, poses with Najwa Nimri, who plays the police officer Alicia Sierra, at a promotional event in Madrid.

Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo came out dressed in style for the evening in a black dress. 

Pedro Alonso, who plays the character Andres de Fonollosa aka Berlin, posed in style at the event.  

Itziar Ituno, who is popular for her role as Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon, was one of the best dressed of the evening.

Miguel Herran, who plays Aníbal Cortes aka Rio, poses for the cameras at the red carpet. 

Jaime Lorente, who plays Ricardo/Daniel Ramos aka Denver, was all smiles at the event. 

Fernando Cayo, the actor enacting the part of Colonel Luis Tamayo, strikes a pose for the cameras.

Enrique Arce, who plays the role of Arturo Roman, and Esther Acebo, who plays Monica Gaztambide (Stockholm), shine on the red carpet.

Roberto García Ruiz, who plays Dimitri Mostovoi aka Radko Dragic, flaunted his biceps as he dressed casually for the red carpet. 

The second and final part of season 5, which will bring 'Money Heist' to an end, premieres on Netflix on December 3.

