'Money Heist 5': Professor, Tokyo & Co Dazzle On Red Carpet Before Season Finale Premiere

Alvaro Morte, who plays the main character Professor, poses with Najwa Nimri, who plays the police officer Alicia Sierra, at a promotional event in Madrid.
Pedro Alonso, who plays the character Andres de Fonollosa aka Berlin, posed in style at the event.
Itziar Ituno, who is popular for her role as Raquel Murillo aka Lisbon, was one of the best dressed of the evening.
Fernando Cayo, the actor enacting the part of Colonel Luis Tamayo, strikes a pose for the cameras.
Enrique Arce, who plays the role of Arturo Roman, and Esther Acebo, who plays Monica Gaztambide (Stockholm), shine on the red carpet.
Roberto García Ruiz, who plays Dimitri Mostovoi aka Radko Dragic, flaunted his biceps as he dressed casually for the red carpet.
