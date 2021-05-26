Money Heist 5 Trailer Leaves Nairobi Fans Upset; Call For Glimpse Of Actor In Flashbacks

Streaming platform Netflix finally split details of Money Heist 5. On May 25, the official Instagram page of Netflix shared Money Heist 5 trailer and revealed the release date. Money Heist Season 5 is slated to release in two parts, Volume 1 on September 3, 2021, and Volume 2 on December 3, 2021. Since Money Heist's Nairobi died in Season 4, fans are upset as they won't be able to see her in the finale season.

Netizens react to Nairobi not returning for Money Heist Season 5

One of the Twitter users shared a GIF of the professor crying in Money Heist and expressed their sadness as Nairobi doesn't return in the finale season. The user said, "Me watching #MoneyHeist5 teaser, knowing I won't see NAIROBI this time". Money Heist's Nairobi has a separate fan base for her boss lady character.

A Twitter user shared Raquel's emotional stills from the recently released Money Heist 5 trailer. Sharing the stills, the user said, "Meanwhile me after realising that there won't be Nairobi". The user also missed Berlin, who died in the second season, during Money Heist 5 trailer.

Another user retweeted Netflix's Twitter post dedicated to Nairobi. In this post, the steaming platform shared Nairobi's monochromatic image. Resharing the post, the Twitter user said, "We're Missing #Nairobi".

A fan took to Twitter handle and shared pics of Nairobi's action figures. The fan said, "Finally After A Long Wait Bought My Favorite Characters From". The fan requested the makers to show Nairbo's glimpses in flashback during the finale season. He added, "Madly Waiting For #MoneyHeist5 My Daily Reminder To @lacasadepapel Please Show A Glimpse Of Nairobi In Flashbacks".

Finally After A Long Wait ❤️🙌 Bought My Favorite Characters From #MoneyHeist ❤️ #Nairobi & #Tokyo 💃🍸💵



Madly Waiting For #MoneyHeist5 My Daily Reminder To @lacasadepapel Please Show A Glimpse Of Nairobi In Flashbacks ❤️ 🍸💃, We stans already miss her pic.twitter.com/LBnKQWXEWy — SharanBatsy⚕️🧸 (@MuffinWayne93) May 20, 2021

Check out some more Nairobi's fans' reactions

Bella ciao!

Are you ready for the final season of Money heist??

One Last Heist without Nairobi and Berlin.



Dates to remember❗❗❗

Volume 1: September 3

Volume 2: December 3#MoneyHeist5 #MoneyHeist #Nairobi pic.twitter.com/6F1GCcrIJb — Jeslyn Faith Aburido 4 (@Jes_thetruth) May 25, 2021

On May 25, Netflix shared a glimpse of Money Heist Part 5 on Instagram. Sharing the short clip, the streaming platform wrote, "BELLA CHILLAO 😱 The final part of Money Heist arrives this year!". They further added, "Volume 1: September 3. Volume 2: December 3. You can bank on it to be explosive #MoneyHeist5".

IMAGE: ALBA FLORES' INSTAGRAM

