'Money Heis't Actor Úrsula Corberó Aka Tokyo Stuns In Bikini On Vacation; Berlin Reacts

Money Heist actor Úrsula Corberó posted a bikini-clad pic on her Instagram account and a number of celebrities reacted to it. The actor, who is known to have her unique style, often surprises fans with her unique outfits and styles. Thus as Úrsula Corberó vacationed, she posted one of her bikini pictures that went on to garner tremendous likes and comments from fans and followers.

Money Heist’s Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo stuns in bikini

The picture posted on Instagram saw Úrsula Corberó seated on a vessel amid the blue sea and mountains in front of her. She posed for the picture as the sun covered her delivering a silhouette type of portrait. Fans seemed to love the image and complimented Úrsula for the same. They wrote how amazing she looked and also spoke highly of the beautiful scenery around her. They praised her animal print bikini as well. The post shared by the actor went on to garner over 2 million likes and over 7 thousand comments. Celebrities and fans alike commented on the picture shared by the actor, complimenting her for an amazing post. Upon sharing the post, Úrsula Corberó in the caption wrote that one who writes the caption is on vacation and thus implying that she is on vacation as she posts the picture.

A number of her Spanish fans commented on the picture in their native language and thus complimented the actor for an amazing post. Netflix also commented on the picture praising the actor and declared that it is officially summer thanks to her post. Thus with that quirky comment, a number of fans too seemed to have a good time praising Ursula in the comments. Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, also commented on the picture soon enough and expressed his happiness for the summer season and said that she looked like someone from Olympus in reference to the mountain and sun that looked like Mount Olympus from the picture she shared.

On the work front, Úrsula Corberó recently dropped the poster for her next project named Snake Eyes. The poster of her character seemed intense as she donned an all-black attire with specs. Sharing the image, she captioned it saying don't mess with Baroness. Thus fans seemed excited about her new project and wished her well for the same.

Image: Úrsula Corberó Instagram

