'Money Heist': Anil Kapoor, Hardik Pandya & Others Star In Indian Version Of 'Bella Ciao'

With fans eagerly waiting for the release of season five of Netflix's hit show Money Heist, Netflix India has come up with a recreated version of the show's title track Bella Ciao. The recreated version consists of some of the industry’s great stars including Anil Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Hardik Pandya, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, and Shruti Haasan.

Titled Jaldi Aao, the funny anthem encapsulates emotions perfectly and highlights love for the characters. In the video, Shruti reminds of Nairobi as she sings the song in Tamil on a stretcher bed, holding a flower between her lips. Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing on the money bed as Denver did during the first heist. Hardik Pandya turns out to be one of the robbers and Radhika Apte wishes Arturo is dead.

On composing the track, Nucleya said, "I'm a huge fan of 'Money Heist', so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling. Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artists who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation. Lastly, all I can say is - Money Heist - Jaldi Aao!"

The fifth part of the iconic Spanish series will be released in two volumes on September 3, 2021, and December 3, 2021, on Netflix. The music video ends with the Professor's clip and the information that the fifth part of the iconic Spanish series will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The fifth season of Money Heist is divided into two parts. While the first, titled Vol.1, will stream on Netflix on September 3, the show will come to an end after the premiere of Vol 2. on December 3. The series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), one on the Royal Mint of Spain (spread across the first and second season), and the other in the Bank of Spain (which will reach its culmination in season 5) told from the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó).

