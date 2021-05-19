'Money Heist' Couple Tokyo & Rio Try Out A Hilarious New Filter On Instagram

Actors Ursula Corbero and Miguel Herran, who played the characters of Tokyo and Rio respectively on Money Heist, recently made an Instagram appearance together. Corbero, aka Tokyo, shared a video on her Instagram story featuring Herran, in which the two can be seen trying out an extremely funny filter. The filter used in the video seems to increase the size of their lips, which look hilariously huge.

The two can be seen laughing really hard at their own faces because of the filter. Miguel can be seen pouting at some point during the video, making himself look even funnier due to the large lips. Take a look at the Money Heist actors' Instagram story below.

Money Heist cast shares more photos on social media with one another

Miguel Herran recently shared a picture from Money Heist part 4 featuring Ursula Corbero, aka his love interest on the show, Tokyo. Herran shared a special message for Corbero which he captioned in Spanish. When translated, it means "When I grow up I want to be as brave as you are, my friend." The picture is from the scene when Tokyo leaves the isolated Island, saying goodbye to Rio so that she could travel. Rio gives her a phone in order to stay in contact with her, which does not end well.

Money Heist star Ursula Corbero also shared a few pictures from the sets of the show to mark the end of filming of the fifth season. The photos feature Úrsula, who plays the role of Silene Oliveira in Money Heist, with other cast members. While sharing the photos, Ursula wrote, "The end has come. What a journey. I’m gonna miss my fellas so hard. Thanks for all your love and support, I hope we made the final season you all deserve. Jarana forever".

Money Heist Season 5 update

In July 2020, Netflix renewed Money Heist for a fifth and final part. The show is scheduled for release sometime in 2021. Not much else is known about the Money Heist season 5 release date. The series was filmed in Madrid, Spain.

According to digitalspy, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado will join the Money Heist cast for season five. Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo and others are set to reprise their roles from the previous seasons. The series recently wrapped up filming on May 14, 2021.

What started as a heist, ended as a family.



It’s a wrap on Part 5 of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist.



Thank you to all the fans for being part of La Resistencia! We can't wait to show you how this story ends. pic.twitter.com/ey2TuEZENh — Netflix (@netflix) May 14, 2021

