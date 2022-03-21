Last Updated:

‘Money Heist’ Creator Álex Pina Working On Pandemic-inspired Show For Netflix

The creator of the 'Money Heist', Álex Pina, is all set to continue developing content for viewers and has renewed his partnership with Netflix. Know details.

Money Heist

Image: @lacasadepapel/Instagram


The creator of the popular hit Netflix show Money Heist, Álex Pina, is all set to continue developing content for viewers and has renewed his partnership with the online streaming giant.

According to recent reports by Deadline, the popular personality is creating a show based on the ongoing COVID pandemic. He will release the show on the OTT giant itself and fans can't wait to watch yet another one of his creations.

Álex Pina's next Netflix project

Álex Pina is famous for his hit shows including Money HeistSky Rojo, and White Lines among others. He is also currently working on a Money Heist spin-off, which will reportedly release in 2023 and will be set in Berlin. The creator is also working on creating a show inspired by the COVID pandemic and will develop a show about a Spanish newspaper article, which reported the sharp increase in people purchasing bunkers after the pandemic. As the creator is associated with multiple hit projects on the platform, fans can't wait for what he has in store for them.

The creator mentioned that the online streaming platform allowed him to write shows with total freedom and added that it gave him the chance to create 'risky and different' content. He mentioned that extending his partnership with the platform was an 'extension of trust'. 

"Netflix has allowed me to produce risky and different projects, which have been written with total freedom. This new stage is an extension of trust as we stand alongside some of the most important creators of contemporary fiction and bridge the gaps that have existed until very recently between North America and the rest of the world," he was quoted by Deadline as saying.

The Vice President of Content Spain and Portugal of Netflix, Diego Ávalos also hailed the creator as he renewed his partnership with the platform. He praised him for being an 'innovative and creative storyteller' and addressed the love and praise he garnered after the release of Money Heist

"Pina is an innovative and creative storyteller who has inspired fans and aspiring creators around the world. After the great adventure that has been Money Heist, we are very excited to remain a home for him," Ávalos said.

(Image: @lacasadepapel/Instagram)

