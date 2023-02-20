Money Heist Fame Miguel Herran Aka Rio Visits India; Poses With Fans At Delhi Airport

Spanish actor Miguel Herran who rose to fame with his stint in Money Heist as Rio recently visited India. The actor posed with staff at the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi. He was also snapped outside the airport with his fans.

In one of the viral photos, the Elite actor wore a black sweatshirt teamed with green pants. He completed his look with funky yellow and black boots. In another photo, Herran sported an olive green T-shirt teamed with matching pants.

Take a look at the photos:

Miguel Herran's Indian connect

Miguel Herran starred in an Indian commercial in 2015. He appeared in a short romantic advertisement for Gaana, a song-streaming app. Herran also lip-synced some Hindi dialogues. However, his Hindi lip-sync didn't work well because his native language was Spanish. He was paired opposite Pia Bajpayee.

The eight-year-old commercial video shows both of them as strangers travelling in a metro. Furthermore, they become friends while bonding over music.

More about Money Heist

Money Heist is one of the most popular Netflix shows. It revolves around the story of a professor who ropes in a bunch of people to rob a mint. In an interview with the YouTube channel BehindwoodsTV, the web series' director Alex Rodrigo appreciated the show’s fandom in India and even picked a cast for a Bollywood remake.

He said that he would pick Ayushmann Khurrana for the role of Professor. Rodrigo also picked Vijay Deverakonda as the professor, Mahesh Babu as Tamayo, Ajith Kumar as Bogota, and Shah Rukh Khan as Berlin. He also chose Ranveer Singh as Denver and Suriya as Suarez.