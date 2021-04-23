'Money Heist': Here's When The Final Season Of The Show Is Expected To Release

Money Heist has rapidly become one of the most popular series on Netflix in the last few years. It has introduced several intriguing characters in its plot and has brought a total of four seasons to the audience to date. Now that it has been over a year since the previous season was released, fans have been getting increasingly curious about when the final season would be out. After a long wait, a few interesting updates about the release of Money Heist have been reported, along with other details of the show.

All you need to know about Money Heist season 5 release

Due to the delay caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many fans have been concerned about whether they would get to watch Money Heist season 5 this year or not. However, it has been reported that the upcoming season will be released in the second half of this year and not after, as per whats-on-netflix.com. The website has also mentioned that its filming has been reportedly concluded and is now in the post-production stage.

What to expect from Money Heist season 5?

The last season of the show had brought several plot twists including the death of Nairobi, a fan-favourite character who has been prominent in the show's plotline since the beginning. However, she is set to make a return in the final season, which will likely be in the form of flashbacks. Another major character who will be returning in this season is Berlin, who was killed off in season 2. With the show getting set to be concluded in this season, showrunner Alex Pina has kept most of the details about it under wraps.

Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel is a Spanish-language show that was first streamed on Netflix back in 2017. Many of the actors have been retained from the first season, including Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon among others. New characters are likely to be introduced in the final season of this show.

Promo image courtesy: A still from the Money Heist trailer