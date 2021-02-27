Money Heist Is Now Available In Telugu! Did You Know Alba Flores Had A Telugu Connection?

Netflix's hit show Money Heist which has always left fans with a flurry of questions and enthralled them for four seasons is finally available on Netlfix in Telugu and Tamil. Netflix is one of the biggest video-streaming platforms in the world and wants to cater to the regional language audience in India as well and has been coming out with content that is available in several regional languages other than Hindi in India.

Will Nairobi turn into Nellore?

In a hilarious tweet on Friday, Netflix announced that Money Heist is now available in Telugu and Tamil but this will not mean that the characters, Nairobi and Tokyo will have their names changed!

Yes, Money Heist is now streaming with Tamil and Telugu audio.

No, Tokyo is not Tirunelveli and Nairobi is not Nellore. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 26, 2021

Money Heist has a Telugu connection! Watch Alba Flores's Telugu video here!

Money heist's Nairobi played by Alba Flores was in the news last year after her speaking Telugu fluently went viral last year in May! The actress did a film in 2013 where she played the role of a Telugu woman from Anantapuram, Andhra Pradesh! Watch Alba Flores's Telugu video here:

Isn't Money Heist's Nairobi stunning in this Telugu look?

Money Heist Cast

The show is a story of eight thieves and released in the year 2017. As of now, 4 parts are out and fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth part to be out. Netflix confirmed that part five will be the last to come out and will be made up of 10 episodes. The actors that have already been confirmed to be featured in the fifth season are Úrsula Cobero (Tokyo), Álvaro Morte (The Professor), Itziar Ituño (Raquel), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Jaime Llorente (Denver ), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo) and Darko Peric (Helsinki), among many more.

Money Heist is the most-watched non-English show on Netflix and has garnered 65 million views. The show is known to break its own record. The Money Heist cast rose to the limelight with its huge popularity. In fact, there's a documentary about to be released on the show that will follow the journey of the show and understand what made it so popular globally! The documentary is titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon and will feature the makers of the show as well. The documentary is all set to release in April, meanwhile, no official date for the release of the final season of the show is out. Netflix had announced that it will be in 2021.

