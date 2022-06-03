'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area' Makers Unveil New Trailer; Check Premiere Date

The Korean spinoff of Netflix’s wildly successful Spanish series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), has created a major buzz among the fans before its release. The makers who decided to expand the franchise with Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, piqued the curiosity of the fans by dropping the trailer ahead of the premiere date.

The original crime drama which was created by Alex Pina went on for five seasons and revolved around an unusual group of robbers. Pina is returning to the table again with the series as she will be bankrolling the Korean version.

Money Heist: Korea– Joint Economic Area makers drop new trailer

According to Variety, the Korean spinoff of the gripping series is set against the backdrop of the reunification of North and South Korea and revolves around The Professor (Yoo Ji-Tae) who approaches Tokyo (Jun Jong-Seo) with a plan to steal 4 trillion won from the Korea Unified Mint. The professor gathers a group of thieves to pull off the big robbery, but chaos ensues as hostages are taken and a joint task force led by South Korean negotiation specialist Seon Woojin and former North Korean special agent Cha Moohyuk is formed to stop the robbers.

From showing off the entire gang of top-class robbers to them building up their strategies, the trailer unfoldes several twists and turns that would remind fans of the original Spanish series. Though the makers have tried to be totally unique with the story, certain flashes in the trailer will give nostalgic vibes while recalling the original Spanish series. The spinoff is slated to premiere on the giant streaming platform on June 24, 2022.

The series which is helmed by Kim Hong-sun has been one of the highly anticipated ones ever since it was announced in November 2020. It is written by Ryu Yong-Jae, Kim Hwan-Chae, and Choe Sung-jun. The makers shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "4 trillion dollars loot, the highest in single robbery history. The challenge of the robbers, which will be recorded in criminal history, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is coming on June 24th. Only on Netflix."

The upcoming series will have an ensemble star cast, including Yoo Ji-Tae who will be seen stepping into the shoes of the professor, Jeon Jong-Seo as Tokyo, and Park Hae-soo who shot to fame with Netflix's Squid Game will be seen playing the role of Berlin, Lee Won-jong, Kim Ji-hoon, Jang Yoon-Ju, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hun, and Lee kyu-ho. The above-mentioned names are the group of people who will pull off the biggest heist.

