'Money Heist' Korea: Netflix Drops Teaser Of Spanish Drama's Adaptation; See Cast Details

The popular Spanish series Money Heist may have come to an end, however, its adaptations and spinoffs are just beginning to come about. Makers of the Korean adaptation of the Netflix drama, titled Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, have dropped its teaser comprising details about the ensemble cast.

Directed by Kim Sung-ho and written by Ryu Yong-jae, the series will reportedly depict a hostage crisis situation set in the Korean Peninsula and will involve a genius mastermind with his troop of people harnessing various abilities. Actors like Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Jun Jong-seo among others will be seen in pivotal roles.

Netflix drops the teaser of Money Heist Korea

Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 18, Netflix Korea shared the teaser which begins by showcasing the Professor's (Yoo Ji-tae) workstation as he maps out a plan in a dingy room having a laptop and other devices spread all over. One can also see a Dali Mask, as well as a couple of other masks, hung on the wall. The professor takes a keen look at them as if he's ready to commence the series of heist escapades, post which the clip pans to the investigating officer Woo Jin (played by Kim Yun-jin) seemingly trying to crackdown the heist plan.

The teaser then introduces the gang of robbers -- Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki as well as Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo. Take a look.

The Korean adaptation was announced in 2020, and in a conversation about the Korean entertainment industry adapting the show, Money Heist creator told Variety that Korean creators have been keenly developing their own language and audiovisual culture for a long time. He further stated that they've transcended cultural borders, becoming a 'point of reference for thousands of viewers' across the globe, especially the younger crowd.

Money Heist (La casa de Papel) traced a robbery planned by The Professor at the Royal Mint of Spain, and another on the Bank of Spain, his assembling of a team to fulfil the mission and their journey while they deal with hostages and police forces.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NETFLIXKR)