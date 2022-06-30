'Money Heist: Korea' Viewed For 33.7M Hours In 3 Days; Achieves THIS Big Feat On Netflix

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area was released on June 24, 2022, and has already made an impact on Netflix. Within a week of its release, the Korean remake of the popular Spanish series La Casa de Papel has achieved a big feat on the streaming giant.

This would mark another entry from South Korea to make big waves on the global platform after Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead. Starring actors like Yoo Ji-tae as Professor, Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, check out Money Heist: Korea's impressive feat on the streamer.

'Money Heist: Korea' marks impressive feat on Netflix

As per a report from Variety, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area has achieved the top place on Netflix's Global Non-English top ten charts over the last week. The series did it within three days of its release i.e in the period June 20-26. It was reportedly viewed for over 33.7 million hours and achieved the number one spot in countries like South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Money Heist: Korea joins other popular K-drama that achieved a similar feat on Netflix such as Business Proposal, Juvenile Justice, All Of Us Are Dead and more which were released in the first half of this year.

Similar to the plot of the hit Spanish series, the remake adds another layer of Korean culture to the popular show. Money Heist: Korea is set in the background of a newly unified zone between North and South Korea. Recently, in an interview with Elle magazine, the cast of the show talked about the series' unique strength despite being a remake.

Yoo Ji Tae, who plays the role of Professor, stated, ''There’s no exposition for exposition’s sake, and we only deliver the key plot points as necessary. There’s a certain pleasure that comes from the fast-paced plot development,'' while Park Hae Soo, who was previously in Netflix's biggest series Squid Game, and now in the role of Berlin, said, ''while reading the script, I could clearly see the differences that were unique to ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.’ There was a fast pace to the story, and the characters definitively gave the Korean version its own strength.''

Image: Instagram/@netflixkr