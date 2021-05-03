'Money Heist' Makers Celebrate Four Years Of The Show's Premiere On Instagram

Money Heist has arguably become one of the most popular series on Netflix in the last few years. It has brought a total of 4 seasons for the audience so far, and is currently working on the fifth and the final season. Four years after the first season had premiered on Netflix, the makers of this show have taken to social media to share a few heartfelt words about the beginning of their journey till now. The post was soon responded with all kinds of reactions from fans, who expressed their excitement in the comments.

Makers celebrate 4 years of Money Heist

The makers of this show have taken to the social media handle of Vancouver Media to celebrate the completion of four years since the show had first premiered. Their message, which was penned in Spanish, begins by revealing that they had felt “nervous” four years ago when the show was about to make its premiere. It then continued by saying that they are now currently working on the fifth season of the show and expressed their gratitude to “everyone that made this possible”.

The post took no time in receiving excited reactions from the show’s fans, who thanked the makers in turn for bringing this show and congratulated them on the milestone. Many expressed their gratitude by explaining how the show has influenced them, and a few even commented how the show help them in getting through the tough times of the ongoing pandemic. A number of fans were even seen inquiring about when the upcoming season of the show would be released.

Images courtesy: Vancouver Media Instagram comments

Netflix had recently announced that the next season of this show is set to be released in the second half of 2021, with a major delay having been caused due to the ongoing pandemic. While some of the prominent characters of the original star cast have been killed off in the previous seasons, they are expected to make a comeback in the final season, likely in the form of flashbacks. Further details about Money Heist season 5 are expected to be revealed soon.

Promo image courtesy: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.