Money Heist Makers Share BTS Photos Of Tokyo, Professor And Lisbon Ahead Of Its Release

The globally acclaimed Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist, known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish is all set to return to Netflix for Season 5. Ahead of its release the makers of the show have shared new BTS photos from the sets. The Instagram handle of its production banner, Vancouver Media shared BTS pictures. They featured the popular characters from the show Tokyo, The Professor and Lisbon.

Money Heist unseen BTS photos

Money Heist's production banner, Vancouver Media, taking to their Instagram shared two BTS clicks featuring Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo, Álvaro Morte aka The Professor and Itziar Ituño aka Lisbon. The BTS pictures were from the Season 3 of the show. Take a look at the pictures below.

Money Heist Season 5

After having 4 successful seasons on Netflix, the Spanish show Money Heist is set to return for a fifth season. Season 5 of the show will release in two parts, volume one will release on September 3, 2021, whereas volume two will be released on December 3, 2021. The upcoming season will pick up from the previous season where the viewers saw inspector Alicia Sierra finding the Professor's hideout, holding him at gunpoint.

More about Money Heist

Money Heist cast includes actors like Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Itziar Ituño, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán and Jaime Lorente. The plot of the show follows around a mysterious man known as "The Professor" who enlists a group of eight people, who choose cities for code-names, to carry out a grand plan that involves entering the Royal Mint of Spain, and leaving with €2.6 billion.

After taking 67 people captive inside the Mint, the team plans to remain inside for 11 days to print the money as they deal with police forces. In the events succeeding the first heist, the group members are forced out of hiding and find themselves planning for a second heist, this time in the Bank of Spain, as they again deal with hostages and police forces. The series received several awards including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards. By 2018, the series was the most-watched non-English-language series and one of the most-watched series overall on Netflix.

