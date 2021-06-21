Money Heist: On Pedro Alonso's Birthday, Here're Best Moments Of 'Berlin' With 'Professor'

Pedro Alonso has garnered worldwide fame with his performance as Andrés de Fonollosa alias Berlin in Money Heist. He is the older brother of Sergio Marquina aka The Professor, played by Álvaro Morte. Alonso was born on June 21, 1971, and turns 50 years old today. On the special occasion, take a look at his best Berlin moments with Professor from La casa de papel.

Pedro Alonso's best moments as Berlin with Professor on Money Heist

Andrés tells Sergio about his illness

In Money Heist season 3, Pedro Alonso as Andres appears in flashbacks. In one of them, he meets Alvaro Morte as Professor as they discuss plans to rob the bank. During the conversation, Berlin reveals to his younger brother that he is suffering from their mother's illness and has only three years left. Sergio tries to convince him to drop the robber and find treatment, but Andres insists on doing the thing he loves in his last moments.

Berlin's death

The ending of Money Heist season one left many fans emotional. Berlin sacrificed himself for his team as he delayed the police forces from entering the escape route. The intelligent and always one-step ahead Professor felt helpless as he lost the leader of the gang. The character arch of Berlin was changed in the mind of several fans with his act. Sergio runs to help his brother but fails to do so and hears him die.

Andrés' Wedding

During a flashback sequence in Money Heist part 4, Berlin's wedding is shown. On the special occasion, Professor and Berlin have a small chat about their future and plan. The conversation was adored by the fans along with the scene. The two brothers laugh and dance with their close friends.

Andrés and Sergio sing Bella Ciao

Among one of the most iconic scenes in Money Heist is when Andres and Sergio sing Bella Ciao. Their love for each other can be seen in it. They not only work together but also have immense love and care for each other. The track became a popular hit and one of the identities of the series.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM MONEY HEIST

