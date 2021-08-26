'Money Heist': Pedro Alonso & Alvaro Morte Share Views About Most 'disgusting' Character

During a recent session held between much-loved stars Alvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso from the popular series Money Heist, many revelations and interesting facts came up. The two stars who essay the role of The Professor and Berlin respectively in the series sat down to read a few fan's tweets. Money Heist fans scorn two characters from the show the most: Arturo and Gandia. While Arturo has accepted a lot of disdain since the main season, Gandia has been receiving hatred for killing Nairobi in Money Heist season 4.

Alvaro Morte and Pedro Alonso share thoughts on characters from the show

Ahead of Money Heist 5, Alvaro Morte uncovered what character is the most nauseating in the series, and guess what it is none other than Arturo. In the video which was shared on Money Heist's YouTube channel, the two stars read several fans' tweets and spoke about the admiration people hold for the series. "And to think that someone is starting to watch Money Heist without knowing the troubles that Alvaro is going to put them through Arturo." Tending to the character, Pedro said that according to considers, individuals love that there is a person like Arturito in this series for it can project one's most reduced nature.

Alvaro called Arturo 'totally unfortunate' and claimed that the things his person has done are 'so horrendous, so appalling.' However, he accepts that it is hard to pull off such a job and Pedro agreed. The character of Arturo is played by Enrique Arce. In the initial seasons of the series, he was among the chiefs at the Royal Mint of Spain who was involved with his secretary.

In the subsequent heist, at the Bank of Spain, Arturo turns into a prisoner again as well as attempts to genuinely control Stockholm yet in addition assaults an individual prisoner. Speaking in a Netflix documentary titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, executive producer Jesús Colmenar shed light on the much-talked character Arturo and said, ”He represents the meanness within all of us. You recognise certain base passions of the viewers themselves in Arturo - and that’s why you can’t stand him.”

