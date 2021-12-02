'Money Heist': 'Professor' Álvaro Morte Sends 'Hi' To Indian Fans, Shares Hard Work Story

Money Heist fans in India recently received a big 'Hi' from actor Álvaro Morte who plays the role of 'The Professor' in the series. Ahead of the release of Money Heist, season 5 - part 2, YouTuber, singer, and actor Bhuvan Bam was spotted interacting with the entire star cast while talking to them about the fan base that they carry in India. Alvaro even shared his thoughts as the show inches towards the end.

Bhuvan Bam was clicked asking questions and sharing a laugh with actors Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño and Pedro Alonso. For the uninitiated, the actors play the roles of Professor, Tokyo, Raquel, and Berlin respectively. What's more, Bhuvan Bam was even captured hugging Pedro Alonso in one of the images. The Instagram page of Netflix India shared a video where Alvaro spoke about the love, the team has received from India.

Money Heist professor sends love to Indian fans

When asked by Bhuvan about a message he would like to share for the fans in India, Alvaro said, “Hi people, how are you all doing? A big hi from Spain. Well, I hope you enjoy this last season. We just made it with a lot of love. Actually thinking about all you fans and we really hope that you like it. We tried to make it with a lot of love.”

Followed by this, Bhuvan asked the professor about any ‘weirdest or craziest fan theory that he has heard about Money Heist. Answering the question, the actor laughs and said, “Oh many! Many! I could not just choose one because there have been many many crazy theories. But I have to say that some of the fans have some of these theories where we're very good which I would send to the scriptwriters to hire them because they were fantastic.”

At last, Bhuvan asked Morte about his feelings and emotions as the show nears towards the end. Sharing the thoughts, the actor had a different say on it. “Happy. I want to explain why. It's because I believe and I do believe that if you make it longer unnecessarily, you could get tired of it. We could be at the risk of doing it wrong in the end. So we do believe, all of us that it’s the best moment to finish it,” he concluded.

(Image: Instagram/Netflix_in/money_heist)