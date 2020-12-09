Money Heist, Scam 1992 Tops Google's Year In Search 2020 India; Know Top 10 Web-series

People have opted for binging on web-series more than ever this year, due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. Many have spent hours binge-watching their favourite shows amid the pandemic. Now Google has released the top 10 most searched shows list in India for 2020.

Google shares most searched web-series of 2020 in India

Google’s Year in search 2020 list is out for India. It reveals what movies, shows, personalities, and more things were most searched by people in the year 2020. In it, the list of top 10 web-series is also out and is dominated by national series, indicating that the audiences went for Indian origin shows more than international ones. Amazon Prime Video dominates the list with four Indian projects, followed by Netflix with three global series.

1. Money Heist

Part 4 of La Ca de Papel aka Money Heist was released during the beginning of lockdown in April on Netflix. The Spanish show generated immense buzz among the viewers and is also renewed for a fifth and final season. Created by Álex Pina, the plot has a gang of robbers who attempt to carry out the most perfect heist on the Royal Mint of Spain, and then on the Bank of Spain.

2. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Premiering in October on SonyLIV, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story became one of the most talked-about shows in the country, hence, getting the second spot. Directed by Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta, it is based on the 1992 book The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu. With an iconic opening theme, the series focuses on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, depicting his life from rag to riches, and the Indian stock market scam.

3. Bigg Boss 14

The reality television show, Bigg Boss returned with its 14th season even after the COVID-19 pandemic. Salman Khan made a comeback as the host, with several celebrities as contestants. Currently, there are around four contestants in the house and four old members will make their entry as challengers.

4. Mirzapur 2

The much-awaited second season of Mirzapur finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video in October. It continues the story of politics, power, and revenge in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, a third season is announced.

5. Paatal Lok

A down and out cop lands a case of an assassination attempt gone wrong. He digs deep into the life of four suspects and finds out the game is much bigger than him. Loosely based on The Story of My Assassins by Tarun Tejpal, the series is created by Sudip Sharma. Paatal Lok was released on Amazon Prime Video in May and garnered great reviews.

6. Sex Education

Netflix dropped the second season of Sex Education in January. It further shows the life of a teenage boy who tries to be a sex therapist for kids in his high school and dives more into the lives of different characters, introducing a few new members. Created by Laurie Nunn, a third season is currently in production.

7. Breathe: Into the Shadows

Created by Mayank Sharma, Breathe: Into the Shadows is the second instalment in the series on Amazon Prime Video. The crime drama thriller had good hype due to the success of its previous season. It follows inspector Kabir Sawant as he goes ahead on a new case in Delhi, showing a father who is willing to take anyone’s life to save his daughter’s life, but it is not that simple.

8. Dark

Set in a fictional German town, Dark focuses on a family saga with a supernatural twist of time travel and much more. The science fiction series, created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, released its third and final season on Netflix in June. With its epic conclusion, it is regarded as one of the best shows ever for its ambition, complexity of its narrative, visuals, acting, and tone.

9. Bandish Bandits

Amazon Prime Video released their fresh musical series Bandish Bandits in August. It shows the story of a classical music student who desires to become a musical wizard like his grandfather. However, his encounter with a pop singer merges their different worlds together, changes their lives. Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, the series caught everyone’s attention for its reviving take on Indian classical music.

10. Special Ops

Special Ops made headlines with its premiere on Hotstar in March. Created by Neeraj Pandey, it is an espionage thriller that got acclaimed for its performances, storytelling, and action. The plot has a high ranked officer who thinks that several attacks on Indian were done by one mysterious personality, and he tries to catch him with a special team.

