'Money Heist' Season 4 BTS Pictures Will Surely Brighten Up Your Day; Check Them Out

Money Heist has come to the rescue of many who could not understand how to pass time during the Coronavirus lockdown. The Professor with his intelligence, Nairobi with her caring and encouraging behaviour, Tokyo with her feisty attitude and others have become endeared to Money Heist fans.

For those who are done with the series but still suffering from a hangover or simply cannot get enough of the Money Heist cast, here are some BTS pictures from the sets of Money Heist season 4 that will surely brighten up the day.

BTS pictures from Money Heist season 4

These BTS pictures are from Money Heist season 4 which recently started streaming on Netflix from April 3. The pictures show how a scene is being shot like when the Professor is talking to Marseilles from the farm. Take a look:

Image credit: La Casa de Papel Instagram

Money Heist Season 4 ended with Inspector Alicia Sierra finding out the Professor's hideout, Lisbon entering the Bank of Spain and Nairbodi's murder by Gandia.

Updates for season 5 and 6 are supposed to be announced mid-May. Most of the Money Heist cast from season 4 will be brought back. However, Alba Flores who played Nairobi till now will not return except maybe for some flashback scenes. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

