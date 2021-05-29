'Money Heist' Season 5: Here Are Berlin, Nairobi's Best Moments To Reminisce From The Show

Money Heist has become one of the most popular series on Netflix over the last few years. The show has seen a successful four seasons to date and the fifth season will be releasing soon. Money Heist Season 5 first volume of the final season will be releasing on September 3, the second volume will be releasing on December 3. Both the volumes will further have a total of 5 episodes each. As Nairobi and Berlin wouldn't be seen in the show anymore, here's taking a ook at some of their best moments from the show.

Best Moments of Money Heist’s Berlin and Nairobi in the show

Berlin's Sacrifice

Throughout the gang's journey in The Royal Mint of Spain, Berlin comes across as an egocentric psychopath who craves power. However, there is a scene where his sacrifice for the team deserves a special mention. In the second season, when the team is ready to escape through the tunnel they dig, Berlin stays behind and fights the cops which certainly kills him.

Nairobi getting shot

The Professor's gang is in the Bank of Spain when Alicia Sierra decides to play some mind games with Nairobi. She uses Nairobi’s emotional inclination towards her son and asks her to come to the window to see him. But when she does, a sniper shoots her. Luckily for the gang, that doesn't turn out to be the kill shot.

Revelation of Berlin as Professor's brother

At the end of season one, in a flashback scene, it is shown that Berlin had a conversation with the professor which indicated him as his brother. As they toast together, they sing Bella Ciao while revealing their real connection. This revelation did surprise all the viewers.

Nairobi's death

One of the most heartbreaking scenes in Money Heist is the death of a very popular character Nairobi. In the fourth season, Nairobi was held hostage by Gandia. He uses Nairobi as a bargaining chip to get away from a dire situation. When he succeeds, he shoots Nairobi straight in the head in front of all of the gang members, leaving everyone distraught.

Berlin shoots Denver for his integrity

After finding out that Berlin is an egocentric narcissist, the police tweak some information for their benefit. Berlin is moved to the core when he sees the news channels accusing him of trafficking women and raping minors. He says, “I would never sell women and definitely not children. My ethic code doesn’t let me do it.” While Nairobi tries to calm him down, Berlin angrily states, “What about my dignity, Nairobi? I have a reputation to maintain. Denver has screwed my honour and if someone screws my honour, I’ll destroy them.”

Nairobi helping her new boss

The team is still getting used to Palmero being in charge as they head into the Bank of Spain. While nothing is easy, the gang has to go in guns blazing against security and government officials. Palermo ends up getting blinded by glass shards, but Nairobi doesn’t let that stop anyone. She steps up and pulls the glass out of Palermo’s eyes, so he can go back to being in charge.

Berlin turns Arturo into a suicide bomber

During the heist, when bank director Arturo Roman nearly gets the entire group killed including Oslo, Berlin stops playing the nice guy anymore. He pulls on the book of torture from the Holocaust, forcing the hostages to dig for hours and hours with no break. Berlin adds more drama to their work, showing what he’s done to their leader Arturo. He turns him into a human timebomb and it's terrifying to see this transformation from Berlin.

Tokyo gets thrown out of the bank by Berlin

Tokyo is kind of the worst at times. But when the team starts getting restless after everything went poorly at the end of part one, Tokyo ends up planning a mutiny against Berlin, since she’s still mad at him for lying about his health. It seemed like it could work, but Berlin is one step ahead as always and throws her to the wolves instead.

