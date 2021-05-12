'Money Heist' Season 5: Key Crew Member Announces "the End" Of Filming, Shares BTS Pics

Abdon Alcañiz, the eminent art director/production designer who has been a part of Money Heist team since its very beginning, recently took to Instagram to reveal that the principal photography of Money Heist Season 5 has concluded. Alcañiz announced the wrap on Money Heist Season 5 through a set of three posts. The first one is a picture of the iconic hallway in which a major portion of the Money Heist series is set, while the second and the third picture is of the hallway in question in the present day, one of which sees Jaime Lorente's Denver pointing a firearm at one of his teammates, while the final post in the series sees the hallway solely occupied by the bank's employees, leaving the door open for the speculations regarding how will the Money Heist Season 5's cast members, as their respective characters, take the series to its conclusion.

Abdon Alcañiz announces that its a wrap on the filming for Money Heist Season 5

A little about Money Heist:

The drama series tells the story of a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of "The Professor". The Professor's motive, throughout the course of the series, is to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history. The Professor plans on printing billions of euros and be the most respected person in his enigmatic circle. To help him carry out the ambitious plan, he recruits eight people with certain abilities, who have nothing to lose. The group of thieves take hostages to aid in their negotiations with the authorities, who are alternatively trying to come up with a way to capture The Professor. The fifth and final season of Money Heist is currently under production. Miguel Herrán has been a part of Money Heist since the streaming debut of the show back in 2017.

Money Heist Season 4 trailer:

What is known about Money Heist Season 5 thus far:

The arrival of Money Heist Season 5 on Netflix is one of the most anticipated events for fans of the show. As far as the Money Heist Season 5's release date is concerned, none of the officials who are directly associated with the Netflix drama series have divulged information about the same as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. All four seasons of Money Heist, which has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, are available for streaming on Netflix. In addition to Miguel Herrán as Rio, it stars the likes of Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Darko Perić as Helsinki, Paco Tous as Moscow and Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, amongst others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.