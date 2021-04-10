'Money Heist' Season 5 Release Updates: Here Is What You Need To Know

While Netflix has a number of other films and series with a heist thriller theme, Money Heist has rapidly gained popularity in the recent times. It has amassed high viewership on the streaming giant and has already brought four of hits seasons for the audience till date. However, there has been a growing demand among the viewers to receive updates about the upcoming season of this series. Quite recently, a few important updates about the release of Money Heist season 5 have been shared for the knowledge of viewers, along with other interesting details.

Money Heist season 5 release update

It was recently announced that Money Heist has been renewed for a fifth season, which came as exciting news for fans. It has been learnt that the cast of this series are currently filming for the fifth season in Madrid, as per The Sun. The creator of the show, Alex Pina, has shared a few details about when the new season would be released. According to him, Money Heist season 5 will most likely be released after September 2021 and not before. He also shared a few intriguing words about what could be expected from it.

Pina said that some of the people would be “disappointed” by the ending of that season, but also mentioned that they have made an effort “to be fair to the characters”. Some of the actors who have been confirmed to appear in the fifth season includes Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Itziar Ituno as Raquel Morillo, Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Heran is Rio, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Mario de la Rosa as Suarez. More new characters are expected to be introduced in the plot.

Money Heist was first aired by Spanish network Antena 3, before Netflix eventually picked it up in 2017. The series remains one of the most watched shows on the streaming giant, with various action scenes and complicated twists in the plot. While it has a number of actors playing the main roles, it has also introduced several recurring characters in the plot. This series has received several prestigious awards including the Emmy Award for ‘Best Drama Series’.