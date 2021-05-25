Money Heist Season 5 Teaser Out: Netizens Quote 'Professor' To Decode The Upcoming Season

Streaming giant Netflix revealed the release date for the final season of the series Money Heist, on Monday. As per the announcement, with a teaser of season 5, the most famous heist in history will come to an end in two instalments of five episodes each: volume 1 will be released on September 3 and volume 2 will be released on December 3, 2021. On the other hand, the heart-thumping teaser has given goosebumps to fans of the series. Scroll down to check out fans reaction to the Money Heist season 5 teaser.

Fans reaction to Money Heist season 5 teaser:

Interestingly, the one-minute-nine-second long teaser marks the return of the gang with firepower and anger. The way it has been shot in slow-motion, the emotion of every gang member fighting to avenge a personal loss, Nairobi’s sacrifice, keep the viewer hooked. The teaser suggests that the upcoming instalment will be beyond robbery. In fact, the description of the teaser on YouTube reads, "This is more than just a fight, it’s war."

As soon as Netflix dropped the video on YouTube and its verified social media handle, it bagged millions of views. Meanwhile, fans have flooded the comment section with their response to the video. A section of fans has claimed that they had "goosebumps" while watching the teaser. Interestingly, a handful of fans remembered Berlin while quoting Professor. On the other hand, a couple of fans expressed their expectation from other lead characters.

"Waiting to see Tokyo in her seductively deadly action mode", read a comment while another added, "I think Arturo will be the one saving them all". A few comments also speculated plot twists in the upcoming episodes. A fan theorised that Inspector Alicia could be the sister of the professor while another stated, "I think rio denver and palermo will be gone by the end of this, mayb bogota (sic)".

More about Money Heist

The ensemble star cast of the Netflix series stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Perić and Hovik Keuchkerian among others. The IMDb score of the series is 8.3 out of ten. The upcoming season will continue from where the previous one left, the Professor facing Alicia Sierra with a gun in his face.

IMAGE: STILL FROM MONEY HEIST SEASON 5 TEASER

