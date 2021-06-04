'Money Heist' Season 5 To Have A Lot Of Tension & Action, Says Álvaro Morte Aka Professor

Spanish crime drama series La casa de Papel aka Money Heist has garnered much popularity over the years. Created by Álex Pina, it currently consists of four parts with 31 episodes. The show will conclude with its upcoming part. Money Heist Season 5 teaser has already hyped the fans and now, Álvaro Morte, who plays the infamous Professor has shed details on the show's upcoming finale season.

Money Heist's Professor says the season will see lots of action

According to Free Press Journey, Alvaro Morte revealed what fans could expect from Money Heist Season 5. He said that he cannot tell how the series is going to end, the makers would cut his throat if he did so. The actor noted that he cannot tell if the ending is good or not, but he hopes that it satisfies the viewers. However, Morte did say that this season will have "a lot of tension, a lot of action, and it's very exciting," for him. He noted that it's "very rewarding" for an actor, but the fans have to get into that mindset and it's "quite exhausting," in a good way.

Alvaro Morte revealed what he will miss the most as Money Heist concludes with season five. He asserted that the best memory he has, without a doubt, is the team. He admitted that there is "no doubt" about it. The actor mentioned that the connection with this character has given him a lot. He has had a great time playing the part. Morte stated that he really enjoys it and has a great time every time The Professor has to do his thing.

He added that everything about working with this team has been a "great experience" for him. They knew from the beginning that this was a "very tough" project. He feels that they worked together, like a "well-oiled machine," and he'd miss it the most.

Money Heist season 5 team has Úrsula Corberó, Miguel Herrán, Itziar Ituño, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Najwa Nimri, and others. The final outing has been divided into two volumes. The first one will arrive on September 3, 2021. Money Heist Season 5 release date for the last volume is set as December 3, 2021, on Netflix. Fans are eager to see how the story ends after a successful run.

