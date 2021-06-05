'Money Heist' Season 5: What Is Known About The Final Season Of The Hit Show Up Until Now?

The team behind Money Heist Season 5 quite recently wrapped up filming of the same. The fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show, which saw a group of people taking several employees of a Spanish bank captive in hopes of securing a sizable fortune for themselves, will be released in two parts. This article is essentially going to serve as an enlistment of all the details that are known with regards to Money Heist Season 5. Read on to know about it all.

Money Heist Season 5's teaser:

The makers of the same released a teaser of what is the final season of Money Heist. The same sees the last surviving members of the group dodging bullets from the Spanish law enforcement officials. In addition to the same, fans can also get to hear a recreated version of Linkin Park's In The End. The same can be found below.

Money Heist Season 5's teaser:

New character skills:

The final few days of May 2021 even saw the streaming juggernaut releasing certain stills from the upcoming season. The pictures in question see all the key surviving characters take on what might be their final mission and indicate that the upcoming series of episodes, which will help the makers conclude the story that they started half a decade ago, will be an emotionally charged one. Money Heist Season 5's photos can be found below.

Money Heist Season 5's photos:

Details regarding Money Heist season 5's release date:

As far as Money Heist Season 5's release dates and the pattern is concerned, the final season of the same will be released in two parts. The first part of the same will be released on September 3rd, while the final part of the same will be released on December 3rd. Further information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

What is known about Money Heist Season 5's plot?

None of the cast and crew members has revealed anything with regards to the plot of the show. However, the implication on the part of most of the people who are associated with the project is that the stakes in the upcoming season are higher and it is certainly more emotional than the season which came before it. Further details or plot points are awaited.

A little about Money Heist:

The drama series tells the story of a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of "The Professor". The Professor's motive, throughout the course of the series, is to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history. The Professor plans on printing billions of euros and be the most respected person in his enigmatic circle. To help him carry out the ambitious plan, he recruits eight people with certain abilities, who have nothing to lose. The group of thieves take hostages to aid in their negotiations with the authorities, who are alternatively trying to come up with a way to capture The Professor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.