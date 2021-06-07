Money Heist Season 5 Will Be 'an Epic War Movie But Within Four Walls' Says Pedro Alonso

Recently, Pedro Alonso, who portrays Berlin in Money Heist, appeared on a virtual set visit and meeting held in Madrid, Spain, with the cast and crew of the popular Spanish web series. During his virtual meet, Pedro got philosophical about his views on his life and career without Berlin. He stated that Money Heist season 5 is like a 'war movie but within four walls', reported Pinkvilla. He continued that it not 'an action sequence', but 'an epic war film'.

Pedro Alonso aka Berlin in Money Heist gets candid about his character

In the virtual interview, Pedro revealed that he was "proud to be part of a globally spectacular show". The actor stated that he tries to be clinical about it when projects come to an end but "some big things have happened". He continued that somehow, he feels "like a door has opened a little, which beyond any personal considerations has given visibility to a type of work that has being done for the world". Pedro shared that they "make a small contribution in that sense" and he thought that "it is spectacular".

The Spanish actor added that being part of the show from its inception, he has seen the show grow not only in terms of popularity but also scale. He quipped that he is a guy who started shooting series at a time when "one could kick a screen and ruin an entire set". He rrevealed that it is "amazing now" when he sees such kinds of sets and artifacts. Speaking about Money Heist season 5, Pedro stated that it is "rock'n'roll" because from what he has seen, they are making a war movie within four walls. He continued that the film is not an action sequence but "an epic war film".

In the upcoming season, Pedro's character, Berlin is not actively involved in the action taking place inside the Bank of Spain, but the ongoing robbery happens to be his original plan. Berlin is the elder brother of Sergio Marquina aka The Professor and the second-in-command of the robbery that took place at the Royal Mint of Spain in Netflix's hit show. It was gradually revealed that his character was terminally ill and thus he sacrifices his life to save his fellow heist members in season 2. Even though his character might have died, many fans were happy to see him coming in flashbacks in the subsequent seasons.

Furthermore, Money Heist season 5 release date is slated to be September 3, 2021. It will be a ten-episode season. Money Heist cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, among others.

IMAGE: PEDRO ALONSO'S INSTAGRAM

