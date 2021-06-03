Money Heist Season 5's Luka Peros Poses In Heist Suit In 'Goodbye' Post For The Show

Luka Peros took to Instagram on June 2, 2021, to mark the end of the iconic show Money Heist. The Money Heist alum donned the trademark red suit of the show as he posted a sweet poem to bid farewell to the series. He could be seen posing on the set of the show with one of the statues. The selfie sees him looking into the camera quite seriously. The poem that he posted read, "Goodbye, my friend, goodbye. My dear, you are in my heart. Predestined separation promises a future meeting." It has been penned by the poet Sergei Yesenin. He also posted the Spanish translation of the same as part of his caption.

People were really sad to see him bidding adieu and that the show was drawing to a close. They remarked saying all good things must come to an end at some time, which was the same thing happening to the show. They also expressed their love for Luka Peros in Money Heist and told him that he had been wonderful. Most people commented using emojis where some used the heart emoji expressing their love for the show, while others used the crying face emoji showing their grief on the show coming to a close.

As for the Money Heist Season 5 teaser, the showrunners announced the latest and last season of the show with a bang. With an electric teaser, Netflix surprised fans by disclosing the release schedule of Money Heist Season 5 with a surprise announcement. The crew is returning with more ammunition and rage this time. Nairobi's sacrifice will not be forgotten. It's no longer robbery. It's a battle. And the teaser demonstrates that with several scenes strewn across it. The teaser's best feature is how it depicts the feelings of each group member in perfect sync, each one seeking vengeance for a personal loss.

The teaser also contains a lot of violence. Inside the facility, the army is doing everything possible to ensure the gang's submission. The gang, on the other hand, isn't going down without a fight. While the groups pass through the Bank of Spain, The Professor can be seen from the exterior manning the fort. According to a blink-and-you-miss image of wrists tied to a chair, Alicia Sierra has overpowered Sergio and seized him as a captive.

