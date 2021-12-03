'Money Heist' Season 6: Will There Be Season 6 Of Money Heist? Everything We Know So Far

The curiosity of the fans residing all around the world has finally come to an end as Money Heist season 5 Volume 2 is releasing on Netflix on 3 December 2021. The second volume of the series will finally reveal the conclusion of the heist and end fans' excitement about whether the heist will be a success for The Professor and the gang or will they be beaten by the police forces.

Money Heist or La Casa De Papel is a Spanish heist crime drama series that follows two well-planned heists by the Professor (Álvaro Morte), on the Royal Mint of Spain as well as another on the Bank of Spain.

Will there be a season 6 of Money Heist?

As the fans will be streaming Money Heist part 5 Vol 2 on 3 December 2021, many of them will be wondering that is Money Heist over or will there be a season 6 of Money Heist or not. It will turn out to be a piece of bad news for all the Money Heist fans living all around the world that the series will not be continued further for season 6. The makers of the show made it evident through the release of Money Heist season 5 Volume 2 trailer that this will be the final season of the show.

Is Money Heist over?

Though there will not be a new season of the show post the release of Money Heist part 5 Vol 2, the fans need not get worried as the makers will soon be coming up with a spinoff series on Netflix that will revolve around the character Berlin/ Andrés de Fonollosa who plays the brother of the Professor in the show. The Money Heist spin-off tv show will be centered around the character of Berlin and is expected to hit Netflix in 2023 while a Korean remake of the same is also in the works with Squid Game actor, Park Hae-soo, bagging a prominent role in the series.

Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with many still wondering if the character of Tokyo is dead and if yes, then who's going to narrate the series in the second volume. All these speculations will be put to rest after the release of the final part of the fan-favourite web series of the audience.

Image: Instagram/@Lacasadepapel