'Money Heist' Special BB OTT: Divya, Milind & Others Groove To 'Bella Ciao's' Desi Version

Money Heist is one popular show in the entire world. The show's fans have been dancing to the famous tunes of Bella Ciao ever since it premiered on Netflix. While the show is about to release its final season in two parts, Netflix recently launched a Bella Ciao Desi Version, which Bigg Boss OTT contestants were seen dancing to.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants groove on Bella Ciao Desi Version

The official Instagram handle of the OTT platform Voot recently dropped a video of BB OTT contestants having a fun dance routine on Bella Ciao Desi Version. Milind Gaba, Akshara Singh and Divya Agarwal were dressed in red outfits, much similar to the jumpsuits of Professor's team in the Spanish show. The three of them then displayed a dance routine that also had some steps from Bhangra and Bharatanatyam. The trio was seemingly enjoying their performance which was a part of their task for the day.

Bigg Boss OTT has been making headlines ever since the show began. Several contestants are making strong bonds while others are indulging themselves in house conflicts. Recently, Zeeshan Khan was evicted from the house. Moreover, Milind Gaba protested for other house members for teaming up. In the upcoming Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss OTT will see Sunny Leone as a special guest. The Ragini MMS 2 actor herself announced her special appearance on the show via Voot's social media handle.

Details about the upcoming season of Money Heist

Meanwhile, Money Heist Final Season Part 1 is also about to come. The final season will premiere on September 3 and unfold how the Professor's team will pull off the heist. The show's trailer made several revelations about what the final season will offer. It saw Professor being tied by Sierra. It also saw how Lisbon takes control of the heist as they cannot contact the Professor.

Ahead of the final season, Netflix India released a special song in several regional languages. Actors such as Rana Daggubati, Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Vikrant Massey and others were seen singing the song and asking for the fifth season to come soon. Take a look at Bella Ciao Desi Version.

IMAGE: VOOT'S INSTAGRAM