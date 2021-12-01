'Money Heist' Spinoff Announced By Netflix, To Detail The Character Of Berlin

Seeing the success of the Spanish Netflix series Money Heist or La Casa de Papel, Netflix does not seem to let go of the show after its fifth season's final part. Not only Netflix, but the show's fans also are not ready to bring the heist to come to an end and bid goodbye to their favourite characters. Therefore, the OTT giant has now come up with a spin-off series of the show, which will focus on none other than but everyone's favourite character Berlin.

As per a report by Variety, Netflix's entire cast reunited for a question-answer round in Madrid held by Netflix on Tuesday, November 30. More than 5,000 fans were in attendance when Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin in the show, enthusiastically announced that even though Money Heist is coming to an end, but Alex Pina's universe, which he created for Atresmedia, will be back from a new origin story with the character Berlin. The official social media handle of the show also announced the new spin-off. Taking to their Twitter, the show revealed despite the heist coming to an end, it is still not the end of the story. The tweet read, "This heist might come to an end... But the story continues... Berlin 2023, only on Netflix." The video dropped by the makers saw glimpses of Berlin from the show.

Este atraco llega a su fin... pero la historia continúa... Berlín 2023, solo en Netflix.



This heist might come to an end... But the story continues... Berlin 2023, only on Netflix.#LCDP5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/lANhx8Ayv4 — La Casa de Papel (@lacasadepapel) November 30, 2021

Pedro Alonso on Money Heist spin-off

As per Variety, Pedro Alonso addressed the audience and expressed his views on the upcoming show. The actor mentioned it was a memorable moment as one cycle of the show is about to end the other one is on the verge of its beginning. The actor was excited about the upcoming spin-off series and said the show's screenwriters will bring the series with every possible twist and turn.

When is Money Heist spin-off releasing?

Money Heist Season 5 Part 2 is set to arrive at the streaming giant on December 3, 2021. This gives the makers plenty of time to bring the spin-off series as people will be engaged with what happened to the show by its end. As Netflix has announced the show will arrive in 2023, it can be speculated the upcoming series will be released in the early months of that year.

Image: Twitter/@lacasadepapel